Pritam loves working with filmmaker who are friends

26 Jul 2019 09:15 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood composer Pritam is looking forward to the second half of the year. With multiple releases lined up, he says he loves collaborating and reuniting with filmmakers who are his close friends.

His upcoming films include Nitesh Tiwari's "Chhichhore", Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra" and Shonali Bose's "The Sky Is Pink".

"Working with Nitesh has been a joy. His films are not musicals but the stories and the treatment are so beautiful that the songs, though situational, stay with the audience," said Pritam, whose last outing with Nitesh was Aamir Khan's blockbuster "Dangal", which went on to win several awards.

Pritam, who earlier collaborated with Imtiaz Ali for films such as "Jab We Met" and "Love Aaj Kal", again collaborates with the filmmaker for the upcoming "Aajkal", featuring Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan.

He is also working with the "Barfi!" maker Anurag Basu for his upcoming film. Pritam and Basu go back a long way, from the time the filmmaker directed "Gangster" in 2006. They have worked in films such as "Life In A Metro" and "Jagga Jasoos", too.

For "Brahmastra", starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the composer collaborates with new-age filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. He had scored the music for Mukerji's 2013 hit, "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani".

Pritam is also gearing up for "83", directed by Kabir Khan. He had worked with Kabir in the Salman Khan blockbuster "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" in 2015.

