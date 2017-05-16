Hot Downloads

Pritam walks out of 'Raabta'

16 May 2017 09:47 PM
Music composer Pritam on Monday announced he has walked out of Bollywood project "Raabta" after its producer expressed an interest to have an "outside song" in the album.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Pritam wrote: "I had decided a while back to only do solo composer albums and not have an outside song in my album."

"In 'Raabta', producers want to recreate an existing song from the music label as part of promotions so I have decided to not continue with the film and requested the producers to take out my name from the film credits and promotions. The album will be completed by my company Jam 8."

The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Homi Adajania apart from Dinesh Vijan, who has directed it too.

Pritam had earlier collaborated with Vijan on films like "Love Aaj Kal" and "Cocktail".

"Raabta" features Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

(Source: IANS)

