Priyanka is best part of 'Baywatch', says mother

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu says her daughter's blink-and-miss appearance in the trailer of "Baywatch" is part of a marketing strategy as the makers want to keep the best for the last.



Priyanka appears in just one scene of the trailer of her maiden Hollywood project, which stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. This elicited a mixed response from her fans.



Justifying the one-shot appearance, Madhu told IANS: "That is their strategy. They don't want to give out the best part of the film and Priyanka is the best part of the film. It's a publicity plan that they had for the trailer. Priyanka is the main antagonist and she has a fabulous role in it."



In the film, Priyanka plays a negative role.



Her mother says she no longer gets bothered by negative news about Priyanka.



"There was a time when negative news used to bother me, but now it doesn't because I know my daughter better than anyone else. If somebody writes negative, I know it cannot be true because she is very genuine, very honest and very true to herself.



"I am not saying she can't do anything wrong, but she can't do anything bad. I can guarantee that."



Madhu spoke to IANS for Punjabi movie "Sarvann", which is the second production venture of their home banner Purple Pebble Pictures.

(Source: IANS)