Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' pictures are always eye-catching, THIS makes Nargis Fakhri heated, Rani Mukerji's views on #Metoo, and other Bollywood Updates

12 Jan 2019 07:33 PM

MUMBAI: Here we bring some interesting updates for all the ardent Bollywood fans. Read on

Salman Khan bans Arjun and Boney Kapoor from entering his house

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are grabbing headlines for their rumoured relationship. Now if reports are to be believed, Malaika and Arjun might marry each other this year.   

Previously, Malaika was Salman Khan’s sister-in-law. She was married to his brother, Arbaaz Khan, while Arjun had dated his sister, Arpita Khan Sharma.

According to latest reports, Salman has banned Arjun and Boney Kapoor from entering his house due to Arjun's growing closeness with Malaika.

Kangana Ranaut wants to work with Priyanka Chopra

Kangana Ranaut, who is geared up for her upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, is interested to work with Priyanka Chopra. Recently, while talking to media, she said that she would like to do a supergirls movie with PeeCee. "I would definitely like to do a movie with Priyanka,” she said.

“Me and Priyanka can kick some butts and that movie can be a blasting one,” added Kangana.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ pictures are always eye-catching

After her wedding, Priyanka Chopra has been setting all kinds of goals - couple goals, fashion goals, career goals and so much more. She is currently on her honeymoon with husband Nick Jonas and they look madly in love and their pictures make us feel awwww!

And then.. there was only him...

Rani Mukerji’s views on #Metoo

Over the past few months, the Me Too campaign has exploded in Bollywood, thanks to Tanushree Dutta for renewing a decade-old sexual harassment case against Nana Patekar due to which several actresses have come out in open, calling out their sexual predators.

While a lot of B-town actors and actresses have extended their solidarity towards all the women who have shared their Me Too stories, in a recent interview, when Black actress Rani Mukerji was asked about her stance on #MeToo, she had a slightly different take on the whole movement and she had said that a woman needs to take responsibility for herself.

THIS makes Nargis Fakhri heated!

Nargis Fakhri is making efforts for her upcoming film Amavas.  Recently, one news piece popped up the screen that she is pregnant. This made the actress upset and angry and she took to social media to express her anger. Check out her tweets here...

