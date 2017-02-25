Hot Downloads

Priyanka Chopra to attend 2017 Oscars

25 Feb 2017 01:45 PM
25 Feb 2017 01:45 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Internationally acclaimed Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has announced that she will be attending the upcoming 89th Academy Awards.

Priyanka took to Instagram on Friday night to share the news with her fans while posting a photograph with legendary British singer Mick Jagger.

"Change of plans! Oscars here we come. Mick Jagger LA LA Land," Priyanka wrote alongside the image.

However, this won't be her first time at Oscars.

Priyanka, who got fame in the West through her lead role of Alex Parrish in TV thriller series "Quantico", was one of the presenters at the 88th Academy Awards last year.

Donning a white gown by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad, Priyanka presented the award for best film editing with Liev Schreiber.

The 89th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday night here.

(Source: IANS)

