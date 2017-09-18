Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra stepped out in a figure hugging white custom-made Balmain mermaid creation at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards.

She took the stage alongside Anthony Anderson to present the Award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series to John Oliver for "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" at the Microsoft Theater on September 17.

At the red carpet, Priyanka made heads turn with her full-sleeves ensemble, which was adorned with crystals and had a feather skirt train.With her hair neatly tied in a ponytail, her lips done up in deep berry red and dramatic eye make-up, the "Quantico" star exuded a fierce and powerful demeanour at the red carpet of the gala.

In terms of accessories, she chose to go minimalistic with only a pair of earrings which added elegance to her look. Last year, Priyanka had made her debut at the Emmy Awards and left a lasting impression with a confident twirl in a red single shoulder gown.

