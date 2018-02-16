Home > Movie News > Movie News
Priyanka Chopra seeks legal opinion on Nirav Modi contract

16 Feb 2018 02:30 PM

Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is the global brand ambassador for Nirav Modi, is seeking legal opinion to terminate her contract now that the jeweller has been accused of committing a major banking fraud, her spokesperson said on Thursday.

Amid revelations that Nirav Modi was the prime accused in Rs 11,515 crore fraud involving the Punjab National Bank, there was speculation that Priyanka was suing the brand for non-payment of dues.

What do you think of Priyanka Chopra?

"There are speculative reports that Priyanka Chopra has sued Nirav Modi. This is not true. However, she is currently seeking legal opinion with respect to terminating her contract with the brand in light of allegations of financial fraud against Nirav Modi," the spokesperson said in a statement.

(Source: IANS)

