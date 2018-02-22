Priyanka Chopra tired of ‘being fabulous'

Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra says being fabulous is not an easy job, and found a "pillow" in her Quantico co-star Marlee Matlin.

Priyanka expressed her views about the Academy Award-winning actress Matlin while sharing some moments from the sets on Instagram.

"So Marlee Matlin is an incredible (Academy Award winning) actress but she truly, may be an even better pillow. #BeingFabulousIsExhausting," Priyanka posted as a caption to an image in which she can be seen resting her head on Matlin's lap.

Priyanka is shooting for the third season of American drama series Quantico. She is seen as Alex Parrish in the show.

She also teased her fans about what's in store with photographs of a funeral scene.

"And then he said.. I hate to see you go... but I love to watch you leave.. #dayatwork."

The show also features Russell Tovey, Alan Powell and Blair Underwood.

(Source: IANS)