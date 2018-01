New York, January 28, 2018: Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra had a fan moment of clicking a selfie with American record producer Quincy Jones.



The "Quantico" actress attended the pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, a day ahead of the annual Grammy Awards ceremony.



She was there in the capacity of the Global Brand Ambassador of HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics.



"Oh just us... Quincy Jones you rule! But then you always knew that. Grammys #musicfan," Priyanka posted on Instagram with the selfie.For the party, Priyanka was seen wearing a white ensemble.