Priyanka in a different avatar, Amrita lauds Tanushree for starting Me Too movement in India, SRK’s son Aryan Khan’s Facebook account hacked, and other Bollywood Updates

MUMBAI: Here we bring some interesting updates for all those who love Bollywood. Take a look.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a different avatar

Bollywood actors are known to have a legendary friendship with their pets. Priyanka Chopra Jonas too shares a special bond with her cute little chihuahua, Diana. Diana has been making news ever since Priyanka brought it home and also set up an Instagram account for her which has more than 96 thousand followers. The actress takes Diana everywhere when she is back in the US.

Yesterday, The Sky is Pink director also shared a photo with Diana and Priyanka from LA which surely is proof that Peecee loves spending time with her.

Amrita Rao lauds Tanushree Dutta for kick-starting Me Too movement in India

Amrita Rao, who will be next seen in Thackeray opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui, went on to laud Tanushree Dutta for kick-starting the Me Too movement in India.

The actress said in an interview how Tanushree has given strength to women who were keeping quiet all this time, and they only bottled in their experience.

She said how she appreciates her and how it is great that this fear is now around that if someone messes around, they will face the brunt on the internet. She further said that people are now scared to be flirtatious or frivolous, and that is good. The actress said that the reason for women being targeted is the society, but now things have changed because of Me Too.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s Facebook account HACKED

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is a popular figure on social media. Even before entering Bollywood, the star kid enjoys a massive fan following. Recently, his Facebook account was hacked. He took to Instagram and wrote, “Facebook hacked please ignore anything from it.”

Ranveer Singh’s ‘Mere Gully Mein’ from ‘Gully Boy’ is totally ‘Ek Number’

Ranveer Singh’s version of Mere Gully Mein from Gully Boy just released on YouTube, and we have to say that the fans are left completely awestruck by the actor's talent. The song, which features the original singer Divine, is a revamped version of the original song. It was Mere Gully Mein which led Divine and Naezy to fame; and, in the upcoming movie Gully Boy, Ranveer is playing a character inspired by the two street rappers. The previous song Apna Time Ayega was a total rage among the audience and hasn’t stopped trending.

THIS is how Katrina Kaif pleases Anushka Sharma and Gully Boy star Ranveer Singh

Katrina Kaif's Instagram page is total fun. In addition to sharing pictures and videos to promote her films, she uses the social media app just like everyone else. Kat shares her life updates, photos from her holiday, party pictures and much more. Her Instagram page is full of fun and glamour. With her workout videos, she also motivates her fans.