Priyanka-Farhan reunite, John’s Marathi debut, another proud moment for Padmaavat and other Bollywood updates

MUMBAI: The weekend is here and so are the Bollywood Updates!

TellyChakkar is back with some outstanding updates from the B-Town galleries. Starting from Priyanka signing a new movie to Varun grooving in Bangkok and Tiger’s heavenly picture, so much is there on the platter for the Bollywood fans.

Varun Dhawan dances with fans on Hindi numbers in a Bangkok mall

From "Tan tana tan" to "Badrinath ki dulhania" and "Palat", actor Varun Dhawan danced to his popular tracks at a Bangkok mall on Saturday.



Fans flocked in huge numbers at the luxurious Emquartier mall, just to get a glimpse of their favourite star Varun, who looked dapper in a casual white t-shirt, jeans and powder blue shirt.



As Varun entered, the crowd welcomed him with loud cheers and whistles. He even shook a leg with two children and was heard speaking in Thai.



The actor also reminisced about shooting in Bangkok for his film "Main Tera Hero" in 2014. The film also starred Ileana D'Cruz and Nargis Fakhri.

(Also Read: Arjun-Natasa bonding, Ranveer Singh’s next and other Bollywood Updates)

What do you think of Varun Dhawan?

Zee Studios International takes 'Sid & Aya: Not a Love Story' to Singapore

Zee Studios International will be distributing romantic film "Sid & Aya: Not a Love Story" in Singapore.

It is the first foreign film that the studio is distributing.

'Hichki' taught me I have power to make a difference: Director

A film made with conviction, honesty and a pure heart will touch people of any nation irrespective of language barriers, believes "Hichki" director Siddharth Malhotra who is motivated to make movies that can bring a difference to the world.



Yash Raj Films' "Hichki" was showcased at the Shanghai International Film Festival earlier this month, eliciting a standing ovation from the crowd which was moved by the inspirational story of a woman who deals with Tourette syndrome.



Malhotra stated, "It reaffirmed that a film made with conviction, and pure honesty and heart, will touch any language, any nation, because it's a heart talking to another heart, irrespective of language."



He said the audience members had tears in their eyes, and a 15-minute conversation which he was given as a deadline by the organisers, went on for one and a half hours.

When one audience member asked him: "Why have you shown light at the end of the tunnel?"



Explaining that, Malhotra said, "I chose light at the end of the tunnel because I believe in hope, happiness, and that responsibility has in fact made a strong place in my head and heart that whatever film I make next, I should try and in some way, to make a difference... to make people laugh, cry. If I can change or touch someone, why not?"



He said "Hichki" has taught him, "That I have the power as a filmmaker and as a writer to make a change in people's lives."

(Stories By IANS)



Padmaavat to be screened at Shanghai Film Festival

“Khilji” played by Ranveer Singh and “Rani Padmaavati” portrayed by Deepika Padukone and “Rawal Ratan Singh” depicted by Shahid Kapoor has mesmerized the audience by their acting skills in the movie “Padmaavat”.

Sanjay Leela Bansali’s film is a tale from the history of India. “Padmaavat” is continuing to set yardstick at a global level now. The movie crossed over 500 crore at the worldwide box office and is now set to be screened at the 21st Shanghai Film Festival.

What do you think of Padmaavat?

John Abraham turns producer

The handsome hunk John Abraham is all set to debut as producer with a Marathi film 'Savita Damodar Paranjpe. It is based on a play sharing the same name. The film will star Subodh Bhave, Trupti Toradmal, and Raqesh Bapat in the key roles. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on 31 August (2018).

What do you think of John Abraham?

Will Rishi Kapoor do a qawwali?

Recently, pictures were trending in social media as Sanjay Dutt went to meet Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. Apparently there is a rumour on the streets that Sanjay reportedly has forwarded a request to Rishi to do a qawwali in his home production “Prasthaanam.”

(Also Read: SRK-Salman’s Zero song teaser to release this Eid, Varun injured, Ek Villain's sequel and other Bollywood updates)

What do you think of Rishi Kapoor?

Richa Chadha wins the Outstanding Achievement Award

Richa Chadha is truly one of the actresses of the current times who’s truly proved her worth time and again. The actress who will soon be seen in David Womark’s production Love Sonia directed by Tabrez Noorani is currently in London where she’s in attendance of the ongoing London Indian Film Festival which opened the festival last evening. The film stars Richa as one of the leads alongside incredible actors like Rajkummar Rao, Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher, Sai Tamhankar and others.



The film opened to packed audiences at the famous Leicester Square in London last evening and got a thunderous response from those present at its world premiere. Not just that, Richa even walked away with the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award. The actress was lauded for her role in Love Sonia and of her achievement as an actress and the incredible performances she’s delivered so far. Now this truly makes us excited to see the actress’ performance in the upcoming film which will soon have its India release.



Speaking about the honour, Richa said, “This was completely unexpected. I was overwhelmed with the response to the film and very happy that people knew, appreciated my work here in London. People who are big fans of the fukrey franchise as well as Masaan. It was a humbling experience”.

(Also Read: Aamir to launch Vishwaroop 2, Amitabh to work with Sairat fame director, Madhuri gets emotional and other Bollywood Updates)

What do you think of Richa Chadha?

Sharman Joshi’s love for his sister

The Golmaal fame Sharma Joshi has won our hearts with his unique style of comedy. Recently, the actor shared an east-man coloured picture with his sister wishing her a ‘Happy Birthday. He also mentioned, that he is proud to be her brother. Isn’t it an adorable pic?

What do you think of Sharman Joshi?

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput gives couple goals to her adrent fans.

Recently, he shared a picture perfect post on his Instagram with his pretty wife Mira and we couldn’t be more envious!

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jun 21, 2018 at 11:23pm PDT

What do you think of Shahid Kapoor?

Tiger Shroff- A heaven on earth!

The desirable actor Tiger Shroff has always won our hearts in every possible way. His dancing skills, acting, flexibility and action stunts have always left audiences spellbound. Recently, he posted a picture on Instagram and we cannot stop drooling over him!

Not only Tiger, but whoever captured the click needs an applaud!. What say?

Heaven on earth #mykindofplayground A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Jun 22, 2018 at 12:46am PDT

What do you think of Tiger Shroff?

Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar back with Shonali Bose’s next

Priyanka Chopra is back to India and has become talk of the town for her alleged affair with Hollywood star Nick Jonas.

However, the fans of Priyanka can expect desi girl opposite Dil Dhadkne Do co-star Farhan Akhtar.

As per the media reports, Priyanka is in talks for sharing screen space with Farhan with Shonali Bose’s next. The film is said to be based on Aisha Chaudhary, the young motivational speaker and also the author of My Little Epiphanies, will be directed by Shonali Bose.

What do you think of Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar?