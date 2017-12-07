Hot Downloads

Priyanka flattered by 'Sexiest Asian Woman' title

07 Dec 2017 12:50 PM
07 Dec 2017 12:50 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actress Priyanka Chopra has been named 'Sexiest Asian Woman' for the fifth time in a row. She feels flattered.

The Quantico star has topped a list of 50 'Sexiest Asian Women', compiled by London-based weekly newspaper Eastern Eye. 

Priyanka tweeted: "I should thank my mom and dad for this award...lol! It's purely their genetics and also the immense love you guys give me every single time which has put me on top of the list 5 times over. Thank you Eastern Eye... you do know how to flatter a girl!"

In the list, TV actress Nia Sharma acquired the second spot while the "Bajirao Mastani" star Deepika Padukone was on the third position.

