Priyanka makes breathtaking bride on Vogue cover

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Apr 2019 06:03 PM

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks beguiling in her breathtaking custom Ralph Lauren wedding gown on Vogue Netherlands' inaugural Love & Wedding Issue.

In the cover, she is seen sporting the Ralph Lauren gown she wore for her Christian wedding to American actor-singer Nick Jonas. She looks beautiful as she sees through her stunning veil.

"My fairytale, thank you Vogue Netherlands for making me your first cover girl of the Love and Wedding issue," the caption read.

Photographer Jose Villa shot the "Isn't It Romantic" actress at the Western-style Christian ceremony on December 4, 2018, during her three-day Indian nuptials to Nick.

Priyanka tied the knot with Nick in two extravagant ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

For the Christian wedding ceremony, the couple opted for stunning Ralph Lauren outfits, and for the Hindu wedding, Priyanka wore a red Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga coupled with diamond jewellery.

On the Bollywood front, Priyanka will be seen in "The Sky is Pink" which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film is directed by Shonali Bose.

( SOURCE : IANS)

