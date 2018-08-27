News

Priyanka, Nick step out for SPECIAL DATE in LA

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Aug 2018 03:30 PM

MUMBAI:  Actress Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out for a brunch date here the first time after a trip to Mumbai, India, where they celebrated their engagement.

The couple enjoyed a brunch date at noted celebrity hangout Nobu in Malibu on Sunday. The Quantico star wore high-waist jeans with a black shirt tucked in while her fiancé wore a blue shirt and brown pants, reports eonline.com.

Priyanka and Nick, along with their families and close friends, had gathered in Mumbai for pre-wedding festivities, including a traditional roka ceremony, on 18 August.

Nick left for the US with his family a day later, while Priyanka went back to shooting her new Hindi film The Sky Is Pink.

Just last week, the former Jonas Brothers member released a song with Robin Schulz called Right Now and may or may not have some hidden messages to his bride-to-be.

"And I swear, the next time that I hold you/ I won't let you go nowhere/ You'll never be alone, I'll never let you go," Jonas sings.

past seven days