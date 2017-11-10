The conjectures around Priyanka Chopra’s next Hindi film have been going around for quite sometime and it does not seem to end anytime soon. While the lady is busy shooting for her American series,Quantico, the projects here in India are waiting for PeeCee. However, the diva has no time and one more project has become a victim of Priyanka’s rejection.

TellyChakkar has the latest development about Prahlad Kakkar’s directorial debut, Happy Anniversary. There are some major changes taking place in the casting process of the upcoming film that starred Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen until now.

The biggest shock coming from film is that the makers have dropped the leading lady, Aishwarya Rai Bacchan from the movie.

It was in 2014 that adman Prahlad Kakkar announced his big movie - Happy Anniversary. The film was not just Kakkar’s directorial debut but was also touted to be Aishwarya Rai Bacchan’s comeback vehicle post her pregnancy. In addition, the motion picture was supposed to mark the reunion of the real life jodi, Aishwarya and Abhishek on the big screens after a hiatus of four years (they were last seen together in Raavan).

From what we have heard, after approximately four years, the makers don’t find Mrs. Bachchan fitting the bills of the character. “She is no more a part of the film. The character is of a 21-year-old girl who reaches till the age of 29 in the film. She’ll also be seen pregnant with twins and Aishwarya doesn’t look like 21 anymore,” a little birdie explained.

The casting for the leading lady opposite Mr. Bachchan is already on.

In fact, the creators also approached desi girl, Priyanka Chopra. However, Chopra downright rejected the film. Sources close to the actress claim that she doesn’t believe in the project.

For the uninitiated, Priyanka has rejected Sahir Ludhianvi’s biopic starring Abhishek in the past as well.

Currently the makers are in a tiff to find the perfect girl for the character. The talks are on with gen-next actresses like Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, however it is unlikely that the former will be a part of the film. Happy Anniversary is a comedy film and its plot revolves around an extra-marital affair.

In the past, the film was shelved due to differences between Aishwarya and Prahlad when the latter commented on her weight gain.

This is indeed a sad news for all the Aishwarya-Abhishek fans as they won’t be seeing their favourite couple reuniting anytime soon. As for Priyanka, we hope she comes back with on Indian screens with a bang!