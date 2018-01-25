Priyanka roots for a woman to create history in the Academy Awards

Mumbai, 25 January 2018: Actress Priyanka Chopra says she is excited for her friend Rachel Morrison for being the first female director of photography to be nominated at the at the 90th Academy Awards.

"I'm so excited for my friend Rachel Morrison for being the first female director of photography to be nominated for the Oscars you created history babe! Yay! So happy and proud! 'Mudbound'," Priyanka tweeted.

The nominations for the award were announced here on Tuesday. The presenters were Andy Serkis and Tiffany Haddish, with Priyanka as a special guest.

Morrison was nominated for her work on Dee Rees' "Mudbound" for Netflix.