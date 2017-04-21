Hot Downloads

Priyanka's afternoon date with Robert DeNiro, Whoopi Goldberg

21 Apr 2017 04:30 PM
21 Apr 2017 04:30 PM

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra says she is happy that she got to spend some time with Hollywood icons like Robert DeNiro and Whoopi Goldberg.

The actress met the Hollywood stars in her capacity as a jury member of the upcoming 16th edition of the Tribeca Film Festival. And she took to Twitter to share her experience.

She posted: "An afternoon with the greats. Congrats Whoopi Goldberg, Jane Tribeca and Robert DeNiro on 16 years! Thanks for including me! Tribeca 2017 Jury Duty."

She also shared a photograph where she can be seen standing with the industry legends.

Priyanka, who became a popular name in Hollywood through her lead role in TV series "Quantico", will look after the 2017 Documentary and Student Visionary Competitions alongside Olivia Thirlby, Ryan Eggold, Brendan Fraser and Ileen Gallagher.

The winners of each category will be announced at the Tribeca Film Festival Awards ceremony on April 27 at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center.

The festival, from April 19-30, will be hosted by Michael Rapaport.

Robert DeNiro, Whoopi Goldberg, Olivia Thirlby, Ryan Eggold, Brendan Fraser, Ileen Gallagher, Priyanka Chopra

