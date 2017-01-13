Producer-Actor Pawan Tiwari ‘thrilled’ to receive Jaya Bachchan’s support for his movie

Actor / Producer Pawan Tiwari will always be indebted to Jaya Bachchan for all the support and inspiration that he has received from her during the making of his second movie as producer, titled ‘Alif’.

The first trailer of Alif was recently launched by the UP Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav and Jaya Bachchan in Lucknow in an event on Film and TV Institute Inauguration.

For Pawan Tiwari and Zaigham Imam, their first movie was ‘Dozakh’ – In Search of Heaven.

Says Pawan, “Jayaji told me that I should get my trailer launch at the hands of UP’s Chief Minister as my film is about UP and has been shot there.”

“Jayaji has always been supportive and has guided me in both of my films. It was really overwhelming to have my trailer launch done in the presence of Jayaji and Akhileshji.”

The trailer launch event was graced by Abhishek Bachchan, Kunal Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap, Ravi Kissen, Bunty Walia and FTII Director Virendra Saini.

Jalsa Pictures and AB Infosoft Creations team up to make Alif.

Last but not the least, Jaya Bachchan has given her voice-over for the movie. “Her impactful message about the subject of the film is really encouraging,” conveys Pawan.

Alif is a movie about a father, his son and his ambition to make him a doctor. The film stars Neelima Azeem, Danish Hussain, Bhavna Pani, Aditya Om, and the Producer himself Pawan Tiwari. The movie is written and directed by Zaigham Imam.

Alif releases on 3 February.

Here’s wishing the team of Alif all the very best.