Producer Ekta all praise for her 'Dream Girl' Ayushmann

MUMBAI: Producer Ekta Kapoor is all praise for National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is the lead actor in her upcoming romantic-comedy production, "Dream Girl".



"After hearing the script, I felt there is only one actor who could pull off the kind of voice modulation that the role required. I told (director) Raaj (Shaandilyaa) that man (Ayushmann) bets on scripts, he will not see how big the director is or how many films he has done. He will only read the script," said Ekta, at the film's trailer launch.



She added: "It takes a lot to play a woman, and he has that ability. You have to be a really talented man to play a woman."



In the movie, co-produced by Ekta's Balaji Motion Pictures, Ayushmann essays a man who can talk in a female voice and his actions lead to hilarious consequences.



While Ayushmann admitted it was not at all easy to talk in a female voice, he also shared that his experience of working on radio, where he had done voice modulation, helped him shoot the film.



The actor also shared what he feels about women. "They are more compassionate as a gender, and calmer. I feel they are more attached, even though I do not believe in generalisation. I think men and women are the same in everything in life," he said.



The subject of his National Award win as Best Actor for "Andhadhun", naturally cropped up. "It is overwhelming. It feels surreal. I still have butterflies in my stomach. It adds responsibility on me, too. My approach towards work has always been serious and, even though I am not very serious person in real life, I have always approached scripts with that mentality and sensibility. It has worked till now, I hope it works in the future as well," he said.



"Dream Girl" is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles. The rom-com is slated to hit theatres on September 13.



(Source: IANS)