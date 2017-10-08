Eminent singer, Usha Uthup, says that Prosenjit Chatterjee, who is the superstar of Bengal, will always remain the face of StageCraft and there is nobody else who can take that place of Chatterjee.

For the uninitiated, StageCraft Award acknowledges the contributions of the backstage heroes of the entertainment world. Uthup is the Founder Trustee while Chatterjee is the face of StageCraft Foundation.

Talking about Chatterjee, Uthup said at the recently held press conference, “Bumbada (Chatterjee) is the face of StageCraft for the past three years and will be forever. There is nobody else who can take that place of Bumbada.”

“We need a person like him who is dynamic, young and with full of ideas. His first idea was to include film into this and we have done that,” she added with a smile.

In response to Uthup’s words, Prosenjit gave a humble reply saying, “This is a great initiative and it’s my pleasure to be a part of it. People (technicians) work really hard and there is hardly any platform to acknowledge them. So, this is a great idea.”

The Chokher Bali, Autograph and Shanghai fame actor also announced that this year an award will be named after Santanu Pal.

Throwing light on the contributions of Pal in the Bengali film industry, he said, “This year a special award will be named after Santanu. Santanu had started working at a time when Bengali cinema did not have any fight sequences. He was the first fighter in Bangla cinema. His contribution is immense.”

The actor, who further mentioned that he shares a special bond with the technicians, also said that StageCraft Award should be made national.

He opined, “We should make it Bengal based national platform because a lot of people from South, Orissa, Bombay as well as other industries lend their support but do not get much acknowledgement.”

And now we bring to you more details about the upcoming award show. Read on-

We have already reported that this year, the StageCraft Award will be held on 14 October in Kolkata. There will be 13 award categories, three special awards and one Hall of Fame award. The nomination categories include Best Event Manager, Best Decorator, Best Event Set Designers & Executer, Best Sound and Light Company, Best Choreographer, Best Stage-Props Supplier, Best Makeup Artist, Best Costume Designer, Best Light Designer (GES/ Non GES), Best Event Director, Best Sound Engineer (stage), Best Recording Engineer Studio (Non Film/ Film) and Best Theatre Production.

Apart from this, the foundation will confer, “Spirit of StageCraft”, like every year, where an artist will be acknowledged for their fighting spirit to come back on stage and deliver after getting down and out. Three special awards will also be given to the chosen few, who have contributed to the industry for years now.

The celebs to perform at the occasion include Monali Thakur, Armaan Malik, Mohit Chauhan, Leslielewis, Anupam Roy, Iman Chakraborty, Swapan Basu, Jolly Mukherjee, Nikita Gandhi and of course, Usha Uthup herself.

Also, 16 leading choreographers will perform live together on stage.

The show will be anchored by none other than the popular actor-anchor, Mir.

