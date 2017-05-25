Hot Downloads

Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Bhavna Khatri
Bhavna Khatri
Ali Asgar
Ali Asgar
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Shalini Sharma
Shalini Sharma
Tony Stark
Tony Stark

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

pic of the day
Three Much Love!!

Three Much Love!!

more pics Click Here

Slideshow

Khatron Ke 'Khiladis' having a blast in...

Khatron Ke 'Khiladis' having a blast in Spain
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which BROTHERS are your favourite?

Which BROTHERS are your favourite?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Providential escape: Big B on Fadnavis's chopper crash-landing

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 May 2017 04:06 PM
25 May 2017 04:06 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says it was a "providential escape" for Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his team when their chopper crash-landed here at noon on Thursday.

Amitabh shared a video of the chopper's crash-landing on Twitter on Wednesday.

Amitabh shared,

Fadnavis himself took to the micro-blogging site to share that he and his co-passengers were safe.

Speaking to English news channel NDTV, Fadnavis said: "The chopper was six-seven years old. I will definitely probe the matter."

One person in his team received some minor injuries, the Chief Minister added.

Tags > Amitabh Bachchan, Devendra Fadnavis, Chopper Crash Landing,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top