Providential escape: Big B on Fadnavis's chopper crash-landing

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says it was a "providential escape" for Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his team when their chopper crash-landed here at noon on Thursday.



Amitabh shared a video of the chopper's crash-landing on Twitter on Wednesday.



Amitabh shared,

T 2435 - Helicopter carrying CM Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, crashes .. all safe .. video of the crash !! A providential escape !! pic.twitter.com/nsUPrdNh8l — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 25, 2017

Fadnavis himself took to the micro-blogging site to share that he and his co-passengers were safe.

Speaking to English news channel NDTV, Fadnavis said: "The chopper was six-seven years old. I will definitely probe the matter."

One person in his team received some minor injuries, the Chief Minister added.