Public figures are open to criticism: Raveena Tandon

11 Apr 2018 01:46 PM

Mumbai: Actress Raveena Tandon says a public figure is open to criticism, but if they retaliate, all hell breaks loose and then they are subjected to social media trolling.

"If you are a public figure, you are open to criticism. Surely. But God forbid if you question/criticise or retaliate anything, absolutely anything at all, hell breaks loose. And then 'they' say that celebs don't have a voice. Sadly, Twitter (is) only becoming a place for abusive trolls," Raveena tweeted on Tuesday.

(Also Read: Raveena Tandon is enjoying marital bliss)

Raveena, among many Bollywood personalities, has been trolled on social media for her outspoken and forthright comments.

What do you think about Raveena Tandon?

(Source: IANS)

