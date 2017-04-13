Hot Downloads

Purab impressed with Sonakshi's professional conduct

By TellychakkarTeam
13 Apr 2017 06:27 PM
Actor Purab Kohli finds his "Noor" co-star Sonkashi Sinha's professional conduct impressive.

Recalling the time of shooting for the Sunhil Sippy's forthcoming film, Purab said in a statement: "I am super impressed with her professional conduct. I have to confess, many times she would be ready on set before me and that was embarrassing. It feels good to be working with such a hardworking and talented actress."

Talking about the film, in which she plays a journalist, the actress had said: "'Noor' is getting a very positive response. I am glad that people are liking the songs and the trailer of the film. People are giving a positive response and I just hope that people will also enjoy the movie after its release."

The film will hit the screens on April 21.

(Source: IANS)

