Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

R Madhavan to don the hat of a producer this year

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jan 2018 02:08 PM
16 Jan 2018 02:08 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Movie star R. Madhavan has been one actor who has never refrained from experimenting. The actor who is like an old wine getting better with time, is all set to make his debut on the digital space with Amazon's original "Breathe."

However, the talented thespian is all set to put his foot in the production department. In an interaction with media, Madhavan delved that after working for so long as an actor, he is interested to foray into production.

The actor revealed that he might soon don the hat of a producer. He said, "I'm planning to produce few projects. Things are in mind."

On probing, the 3Idiots fame actor shared that he already has a biopic on his mind. "That's all I can reveal as of now."

R. Madhavan will be seen playing a grey character in Amazon's "Breathe." Apart from that he has few more interesting projects lined up.

  • face-book
  • gplus
  • linkedin
Tags > R Madhavan, 3Idiots, Breathe, Producer, Amazon, Digital Space,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Lara Dutta
Lara Dutta
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

spot the difference

Krystle D'Souza

There are THREE differences in the picture
get the spot difference Click Here

inspirations
Shilpa Shinde
1920x1080 | 1280x1024 | mobile
more wallpapers Click Here

poll

Do you think Shilpa Shinde is the deserving contestant to win Bigg Boss 11?

Do you think Shilpa Shinde was the deserving contestant to win Bigg Boss 11?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who do you think looks the cutest with dimples?

Who do you think looks the cutest with dimples?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days