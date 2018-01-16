R Madhavan to don the hat of a producer this year

Movie star R. Madhavan has been one actor who has never refrained from experimenting. The actor who is like an old wine getting better with time, is all set to make his debut on the digital space with Amazon's original "Breathe."



However, the talented thespian is all set to put his foot in the production department. In an interaction with media, Madhavan delved that after working for so long as an actor, he is interested to foray into production.



The actor revealed that he might soon don the hat of a producer. He said, "I'm planning to produce few projects. Things are in mind."



On probing, the 3Idiots fame actor shared that he already has a biopic on his mind. "That's all I can reveal as of now."



R. Madhavan will be seen playing a grey character in Amazon's "Breathe." Apart from that he has few more interesting projects lined up.