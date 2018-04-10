Home > Movie News > Movie News
R. Madhavan's son wins bronze for India

10 Apr 2018 01:17 PM

Mumbai: Actor R. Madhavan's 12-year-old son won a bronze medal for India in the 1500 meter freestyle at the Thailand Age Group Swimming Championship 2018.

Madhavan announced the news on Instagram on Monday.

"Proud moment for Sarita (his wife) and I, as Vedaant wins his first medal for India in an international swim meet in Thailand today. Thank you for all your blessings," he posted along with a photograph of his son holding the medal and certificate with the backdrop of a stadium.

(Source: IANS)

