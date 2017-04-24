'Raabta' pays tribute to DDLJ

The lead pair Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon of the upcoming film "Raabta" paid tribute to the 1995 blockbuster "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (DDLJ) by recreating one of its scenes featuring superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol at a railway station.

In Dinesh Vijan's "Raabta", there's a scene where Sushant and Kriti are at a railway station. On the day of the shoot, Kriti suggested that they should re-enact the famous DDLJ train scene.

Kriti convinced the director Vijan. Kriti was shot running in slow-motion as Sushant was aboard a train that started leaving the station. What's interesting is that this optional shot that was done just for fun has made it to the final cut of the film.

Kriti said in a statement: "'Raabta' being a young love story and doing a little tribute to the most loved love story of Bollywood just seemed so apt. We did it for our own mad enjoyment and I can't believe it has made its way into the film."

Vijan said it was an "impromptu thing".

"The scene needed to underline Kriti's character who is dying to get one last glimpse of her lover who is leaving her. Looking back, I'm glad we shot an option of the train pulling out and Kriti running alongside it, DDLJ style. I guess it could be a humble little bow to one of our most epic love stories," he added.

"Raabta" is set to release on June 9.

