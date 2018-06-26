Race 3 becomes the 2nd highest grosser, Arjun’s family love on B’day, Priyanka-Parineeti’s rain dance and other Bollywood Updates

MUMBAI: It’s raining heavily in the city and one can enjoy the rain like Bollywood beauties Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra. Just like this there is so much of information for you from the world of Bollywood.

Here have a look at the Bollywood updates:

Will direct film on rugby, says Rahul Bose

Actor, director and former rugby player Rahul Bose says he will definitely direct a film on the sport some day.

"Sometime in my career, there will be a definitive sports film made on rugby. It hasn't yet happened. It has to happen. I will make it," Rahul said. His last directorial was Poorna: Courage Has No Limits.

On 33rd birthday, Arjun Kapoor revels in family's love

Actor Arjun Kapoor was back in the city on time to ring in his 33rd birthday on Tuesday, after participating in the IIFA celebrations in Bangkok. He was joined by his father Boney Kapoor and sisters and was greeted by several Bollywood friends.

Boney, along with daughters Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi, was by Arjun's side when he cut a cake at midnight for his special day.

His sister Anshula wrote a message for him on Instagram with their childhood picture.

Calling him her "anchor and protector", she wrote, "Happy birthday Bhai! You are genuinely the kindest, most hardworking, strongest and funniest person I know, with the biggest heart. You've always been our 'protector' and my anchor in more ways than one - my steadfast support, my shelter from the storm, my strength and my emotional cornerstone."

Actress Sonam Kapoor, Arjun's cousin, was missing the fun as she is out of country but she posted a video of Arjun cutting his birthday cake.

The newly married actress wrote, "Happy happy birthday Arjun! Love you tons! Wish I was there celebrating with you.. Miss you! You're the best brother anyone can have, to the funniest kindest gentlest boy."

Arjun's step sister Janhvi Kapoor, who has seen him stand by her and her sister Khushi since their mother Sridevi passed away this year, posted a photo of the siblings together and wrote, "You are the reason for our strength. Love you, happy birthday Arjun bhaiya."

Anil Kapoor, Arjun's paternal uncle, wrote, "Happy Birthday Chachu! I couldn't have asked for a better Bhanja/partner-in-crime! Here's to many more on-screen and off-screen madness, posing to glory and a whole lot of dancing to Lakhan! Arjun, love you!"

Vishal Bhardwaj keeps his date in the week of 2nd Oct for his next!

Vishal Bhardwaj’s next, Pataakha, a comedy-drama, with Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan and Sunil Grover in the lead, will release on 28 September. The film revolves around two sisters, Badki and Chhutki, who grow up in a small village in Rajasthan and are constantly at war. But when marriage separates them, they realise they can’t seem to live with or without each other.

Bhardwaj says, "The first half is complete, we have just 12 days of shoot left and then will leave for Mount Abu on 29 June for the final schedule.” He further adds that they fixed on 28 September as the week has been lucky for him and both Haider and Talvar had opened in October 2 week.

Producer Ajay Kapoor says that he had wanted to be associated with Vishal Bhardwaj for a long time. “He’s a big brand and I love his cinema. And when I heard the script from him, I fell in love with it. This is different genre,” he adds.

Sushant gets acclamation

It comes as no surprise that the multi-faceted actor Sushant has been falling under the spotlight for all the good reasons right from Bollywood to Entrepreneurship debut and association with the Government of India. Of late, Sushant has also been following the Power of Trinity to manage his social media accounts, looks like that has been working in his favour, he has people flooding with good comments about him. Not only this, he also responds to close to 200 followers on his Instagram; his replies are motivating just like his posts. He knows how to inspire, he knows how to stay grounded and he knows exactly how to use his intellect. Take a look at some of these images from his Instagram account:

Raj Kumar Gupta and Myra Karn’s honeymoon in Seychelles

After their grand wedding in Ranchi on 20 June, Raj Kumar Gupta and his protégé Myra Karn are heading for their honeymoon. The duo will go to the scenic locales of Seychelles for their honeymoon.

Ranveer-Sara to recreate this popular song

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan will soon share screen space in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. In the same movie the makers will be recreating the iconic song ‘Ladka Aankh Maare’, which originally featured Arshad Warsi and Simran, from Tere Mere Sapne (1996). Are you excited for this recreation?

Ranbir-Ajay’s film delayed

Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgan’s upcoming film helmed under Luv Ranjan is delayed. The movie was supposed to roll by December, however, due to Kapoor-Devgan’s choc-o-block schedule, the film will now go on floors by April next year.

Race 3 becomes second highest grosser of 2018

Crushing Baaghi 2, the third instalment of Race has now become the second highest grosser of 2018. In 11 days the movie has summed Rs 167.01 crore and has surpassed the lifetime collection of Baaghi 2 (Rs 165.50 crore). The first in the list of highest grosser is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, with a whopping collection of Rs 302.50 crore.

Priyanka-Parineeti’s Tip Tip Barsa

It seems the Chopra sisters are having a blast in Goa. Recently, the family went for an outing in Goa along with Priyanka’s alleged beau Nick Jonas. Amidst the rains, the two sisters danced while seductively singing the ‘Tip Tip barsa Paani’ song and we can’t stop gushing!

'Fanney Khan' legal brawl with producer?

One of the most awaited films of the year Fanney Khan is already buzzing with its teaser releasing today. But as per recent media reports, producer Vashu Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment has sent legal notice to Bhushan Kumar, Prernaa Arora, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra since his name as producer and distributor is missing from the credits of Fanney Khan’s poster.

Will Salman Khan leave his childhood residency?

Salman Khan’s parents, as per recent media reports, have bought a new plot at the Chimbal road in Bandra, Mumbai in the year 2011. Salman’s family has new plans to build a new six storey house and is apparently waiting for the permission of the plan which has reportedly submitted to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

So does that mean if this six storey building is given heads up, Salman will leave his Galaxy apartments?