Rachel Brosnahan to host SNL, Resul Pookutty joins MPSE, Lindsay Lohan 'comfortable' with spotlight, and other Hollywood Updates

MUMBAI: Here we bring exciting updates from Hollywood industry to keep you amused.



Rachel Brosnahan to host SNL



Rachel Brosnahan, the star of the Emmy and Golden Globe Award winning Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, is set to host Saturday Night Live.



She will host the 19 January episode of the NBC sketch comedy series, reports leading publication.



This will mark Brosnahan's first time hosting the show. Greta Van Fleet will make their debut as musical guest. The band recently received four 2019 Grammy Award nominations and their first full-length studio album Anthem of the Peaceful Army debuted at number one on the Billboard Top Rock chart.



The announcement comes just one day after Brosnahan picked up her second Golden Globe award for the show, winning for the second year in a row in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy award category.



The critically acclaimed comedy series follows Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a 1950s housewife from New York's Upper West Side who discovers an uncanny knack for stand up comedy after storybook life falls apart. The second season debuted in December, with Amazon having ordered a third season back in May.



Resul Pookutty joins MPSE



Indian Oscar-winning sound artiste Resul Pookutty has joined Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) as a board member.



"Absolutely delighted to share with you all that I'm elected as one of the Board Members of MPSE (Motion Pictures Sound Editors Guild Of America)," Pookutty posted on Twitter.



"Sharing my name and seat with some of most prolific names in the industry... huge honour for Indian Film Industry. First of its kind," added the acclaimed technician, who is currently in the US, which he calls his "second home".



"A land that has given me everything," he said of the country.



Founded in 1953, MPSE is an organisation dedicated to improving the recognition of its members by educating the public and the rest of the filmmaking community as to the artistic merit of sound editing.



Other board members include James Barth, Perry LaMarca, Daniel Blanck and Garret Montgomery.



Steve Carell was offered to play villain



Actor Steve Carell was inundated with offers to play "murderous villains" after his Oscar nomination for Foxcatcher.



"(I was inundated with scripts for) psychological thrillers, always with me as the murderous villain. So some doors certainly swung open. But they weren't necessarily ones I wanted to go through," Carell told the Sunday Telegraph magazine.



His new movie is Beautiful Boy, a father-and-son tale of drug addiction which is based on the memoirs of both David, who he plays, and the writer's son, recovering addict Nic Sheff.



While the actor got to meet with the real David, just as when he spoke with fund manager Steve Eisman for his portrayal of a version of him in satire The Big Short, he found their conversations quite uncomfortable.



He said, "It's always odd, because you don't want them to feel as if they're some sort of science experiment. But at the same time, you don't want to be cavalier."



Camila Cabello lets fringe dry behind her ears



Singers Camila Cabello has revealed her one styling tip that she does religiously -- dampening her fringe and tucking it behind her ears to get her signature 1970s look.



Speaking to InStyle magazine, Cabello said, "My go-to, even when I have a professional styling my hair, is to wet my bangs and let them dry by tucking behind my ears. They dry in this pillowy, curtain-type shape that gives off 1970s vibes. So easy, too!"



The Havana hitmaker has advised her fans to "get bangs" if they're thinking about it because "hair grows back" and it's an easy style to play around with, reports leading publication.



"I would tell someone that's thinking about getting bangs to go for it. Hair grows back, and even if you aren't thrilled with the results, that 'in-between' phase can be really easy to work around," she added.



Lindsay Lohan 'comfortable' with spotlight



Actress Lindsay Lohan "feels comfortable" being in the spotlight again, after spending time away from fame.



Lohan took a step back from the spotlight in 2015, but she is now ready to get back. She features in a new documentary series Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, which follows the Hollywood actress as she expands her business empire in Mykonos, Greece with the launch of her new club Lohan Beach House, reports leading publication.



Talking about the show during an appearance on Good Morning America, Lohan said, "I felt comfortable enough to start being present again.



"I have been doing this for a while, but this is just the first place that it's a day (beach) club. I wanted to share with the world and let everybody see what I've been doing while I haven't been here.



"I'm running the place, so I don't have time for any (partying). People have said so many negative things about me when I went out to clubs and dancing, having fun. I want people to see the positive side of it instead of finding the negative."



Lohan has put her turbulent ways behind her as she said she now prefers to cook and entertain others instead.



Post Malone asks fans to help him stay 'mentally stable'



American rapper Post Malone has urged fans to help him stay "mentally stable".



He wrote about it on social media, reported leading publication.



"If you all are actually my fans and friends and love me and want me to be mentally stable, can you all please let me live? I'm trying my best here. That's all I can do," he wrote.



The tweet is the first word from the rapper since he performed from Brooklyn's Barclay's Center on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with radio personality Ryan Seacrest.



Malone had a huge 2018, with his long-awaited album Beerbongs & Bentleys coming in at number three on the year-end Billboard 200 albums roundup and his singles Rockstar and Psycho landing at number five and six, respectively, on the year-end Hot 100 songs of 2018 list.



He also surprised fans in late December with the new single called Wow.



The rapper is not scheduled to perform again until 1 February gig at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.



(Source: IANS)