Radhika Apte in TROUBLE for THIS reason

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Apr 2019 06:20 PM

MUMBAI: Radhika Apte, who is known for films like Baazaar, Pad Man, and Antaheen, has landed herself in trouble for promoting haircare product.

 The actress has allegedly violated celebrity guidelines laid down by ASCI.               

Radhika featured in Marico’s True Roots Botanical Hair Tonic, and the commercial showed her endorsing the product with claims like, “Stop new grey hair”, “Jo naye safed balon ka aana roke, jad se”, “True roots ke 100 % natural extracts balonke jadonme jakar melanin bhadaye. 90 days tak regularly lagayen taki safed balon ka aana band ho jaye”, “Safed baalon ka jaldi aana jad se rokiye, with TRUEROOTS.”, “No New Greys in 90 days, get rid of premature grey hairs from the root.”     

According to a report in SpotboyE.com, ASCI felt that these claims were not substantiated adequately. As per ASCI, even though the product may result in darkening of grey hair by virtue of Kesh Ranjak ingredients, the claims were discovered to be misleading by ambiguity and implication.  

