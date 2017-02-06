Hot Downloads

Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

Recent Video
06 Feb 2017 09:12 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Meet Akshay Mhatre & Sheen Das aka Naren & Pooja from Piya Albela
Meet Akshay Mhatre & Sheen Das aka Naren... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Success Party of Dangal

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which new jodi will be a hit on screen?

Which new jodi will be a hit on screen?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

'Raees' banned in Pakistan

By TellychakkarTeam
06 Feb 2017 06:54 PM
06 Feb 2017 06:54 PM | TellychakkarTeam

The release of the Indian movie "Raees", which was scheduled to hit Pakistani cinemas on Sunday, was on Monday banned for its "inappropriate" portrayal of Muslims.

Rumours about the Mahira Khan and Shah Rukh Khan starrer releasing in Pakistan were ripe for the past one week. However, according to Dawn News, the Central Censor Board decided not to release the film in Pakistan.

Sources in the know of the development told Dawn the reason behind it was that "the content undermines Islam, and a specific religious sect, (It also) portrays Muslims as criminals, wanted persons and terrorists".

Earlier, the film was in turbulent waters owing to the sour relations between Pakistan and India. Pakistani artistes were banned by certain outfits in India, due to which Mahira was not able to promote the film in India.

Last week, Bollywood film "Kaabil" released in Pakistan after a months-long self-imposed ban by exhibitors was lifted.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Raees, banned, Pakistan, Bollywood movie, inappropriate portrayal of Muslims, Mahira Khan, Shah Rukh Khan,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest