Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Rahman to render music for 'The Fault In Our Stars' remake

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Mar 2018 11:30 AM

Mumbai: Oscar winner A.R. Rahman is excited to compose music for Fox Star Studios' Hindi adaptation of the 2014 hit Hollywood film 'The Fault In Our Stars.'

"When I heard the narration of the Indian adaptation of 'The Fault In Our Stars', especially how music is so beautifully woven into the narrative, I got quite excited. I am looking forward to creating music for this heart-warming venture," Rahman said in a statement.

What do you think of A.R Rahman?

Rahman and the studio had earlier teamed up for the Oscar-winning film 'Slumdog Millionaire.'

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been signed on to play the lead and popular casting director Mukesh Chhabra will direct the upcoming musical romance.

"It is truly a hand of encouragement and boost for a debutant director like myself to have A.R. Rahman Sir on board," Chhabra said. 

Tags > Oscar winner A.R. Rahman, Mukesh Chhabra, Fox Star Studios, Hollywood film, Sushant Singh Rajput, The Fault In Our Stars, Slumdog Millionaire.',

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

.

Recent Video
09 Mar 2018 09:44 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Terence Lewis mimics his co-judges on #TC Challenge
Terence Lewis mimics his co-judges on #TC... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Popular TV characters and their 'Spec'...

Aditi Rathore
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra

poll

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show are you looking forward to?

show
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days