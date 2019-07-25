Rahul in shock after being charged Rs 442 for 2 bananas

MUMBAI: Actor Rahul Bose has expressed shock over the price of two bananas which he had ordered after his workout session at a five star hotel here.



Rahul on Tuesday took to social media and posted a video in which he is seen explaining how he was charged RS 442 (including GST) for two bananas. The bananas were grandly listed as "fruit platter" in the bill.



"You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn't harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at JW Marriott Chandigarh," the "Chameli" actor, who is currently shooting here, captioned the video, adding "bananas are just too good for me".



Soon, Twitterati left hilarious comments for his video.



One user commented: "Gold plated bananas."



Another one wrote: "They must have made special gold infused banana for celebrities.... for them to cost Rs 442.50."



(Source: IANS)