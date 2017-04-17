Hot Downloads

Rajesh Khanna wanted Twinkle Khanna to be a writer

By TellychakkarTeam
17 Apr 2017 02:50 PM
Former actress and now writer Twinkle Khanna says her father and late legendary actor Rajesh Khanna wanted her to be a writer.

"Dad always said I should be a writer -- was proud of my maggot filled poetry -- would've been beaming that I got that paper in my hand eventually," Twinkle posted on Twitter on Monday while sharing one of her articles.

Twinkle started her career as an actress with 1995 film "Barsaat", for which she received the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

However, after her marriage to actor Akshay Kumar in 2001, she went on to become an interior designer and columnist.

(Source: IANS)

