Rajinikanth's '2.o' nears completion

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Mar 2017 03:10 PM
10 Mar 2017 03:10 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Megastar Rajinikanth's upcoming Tamil magnum opus "2.o" is inching closer to completion. Director Shankar on Friday revealed that a song and some patch work are the only pending portions.

"With my team after finishing a major scene of '2.o'. One song and some patch work still left," Shankar tweeted on Friday and shared a photograph.

The remaining song, according to a source, will be shot on Rajinikanth and actress Amy Jackson next month.

A sequel to 2010 Tamil blockbuster, "2.o" features Rajinikanth in dual roles - a scientist and a robot.

Also starring Akshay Kumar as the antagonist, apart from Sudhanshu Pandey and Adil Hussain, the film has been bankrolled by Lyca Productions on a budget of Rs 450 crore.

The film will have a simultaneous release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi this Diwali.

Tags > Rajinikanth, Shankar, Sudhanshu Pandey, Adil Hussain, Akshay Kumar,

