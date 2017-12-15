Rajkummar wins Asia's Rising Star award in Macau

National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao has been honoured with Variety Asia Rising Star award at the International Film Festival and Awards Macao.



Known for his work in films like "Kai Po Che!", "Trapped", "Shahid" and "Aligarh", Rajkummar tweeted on Thursday: "Won the Variety Asia Rising star award at IFFAM in Macau. Thank you Variety magazine for this honour."



Prizes were handed out on Thursday evening at Macau's Cultural Centre, in front of a crowd that mixed local dignitaries, Hong Kong movie folk and a high-profile international contingent of film makers, industry executives, and festival programmers, reports variety.com.



Variety and the IFFAM collaborated to put the spotlight on eight Asian acting talents who have the potential to become regional and global stars.



They included Shioli Kutsuna, Ludi Lin, Chutimon Cheungcharoensukying, Piolo Pascual, Celina Jade, Ahn Seo-hyun and Rajkummar for his performance in "Newton", which was India's official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars 2018. It is now out of the race for the honour.