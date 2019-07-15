News

Rakshanda Khan, Sania Mirza and their kids have a gala time

By TellychakkarTeam
15 Jul 2019 07:27 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Rakshanda Khan and Tennis ace Sania Mirza are best of friends. The two successful ladies have been friends for over a decade now and they always support each other.

A few days ago, the duo met after quite some time and accompanying them were there adorable children. Sania's son Izhaan is just of a few months old and will turn one this December, while Rakshanda's daughter Enaya is seven years old. Going by the pictures, we are sure they had a lovely time together.

Rakshanda took to her social media handle and shared a cute picture of the four of them. Beside the picture, she wrote, "When you know you are the star attraction already!!!!! @mirzasaniar this kid is a heartbreaker allllllllllll the way!."

