Rakul Preet Singh gets TROLLED for smoking in Manmadhudu 2, gives a befitting reply

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Jul 2019 12:55 PM

MUMBAI: Rakul Preet Singh has carved a place for herself in the acting world. She is geared up for her upcoming film, Manmadhudu 2. Directed by Rahul Ravindran, the film will feature her opposite Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film is slated to release on 9 August. However, even before the release of the film, the actress got trolled.

Rakul was trolled for her introductory scene in the film’s teaser where she can be seen smoking. She faced a lot of flak by Twitterati for smoking onscreen even though she is supposedly playing the female version of Casanova. Now, the actress has finally given a befitting reply to her trolls which would definitely shut all of them up.

Speaking about the same, the actress told PinkVilla, “I don't really get bothered by trolls. I think logo ka kaam hai kehna, kuch toh log kahenge. We are playing characters. Now, whether it is Kabir Singh... if Shahid is smoking in the film it does not make him a smoker. No way he is promoting smoking. He is playing a character Arjun Reddy that is flawed and he does those things. In real life Shahid Kapoor is a vegetarian, we all know that."

Commenting on the allegations of promoting smoking on-screen, she said, “People should disassociate to what we are playing onscreen is different and it is a story of that one person... we are not putting the entire girl clan into girls not showing in the right way. That's not happening. It is that one character Avantika that smokes and it's her story. Once you see the film, people will know why she does. Treat it like the character...For me, it was something different. I really don't pay attention to trolls...there are bigger and better things to do.”


