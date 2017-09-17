Today television producer, author and former Editor of Stardust film magazine, Ram Kamal Mukherjee bagged the prestigious Power Brand Best Film Journalist award at Novotel Mumbai amidst much fanfare. Ram Kamal was conferred the Power Brand award, and he officially became the first film journalist from the field of entertainment to bag this prestigious award. After almost two decades of outstanding contribution in film journalism, Ram Kamal received the award from Arindam Chaudhuri, from Planman Media.

"We had a research team who spoke to various celebrities, producers and directors from Hindi and regional cinema. We had four names, but Ram Kamal Mukherjee's name emerged as clear winner for this year. This came like a pleasant surprise for all of us, considering he has not been actively involved with journalism for last two years. But it seems that his presence on social media and his reputation as a film journalist remains unchallenged," says Arindam Chaudhuri, a national award winning producer and founder of Planman Media.

Ram Kamal Mukherjee moved out of Stardust in 2015 and co-produced his first television series Bin Kuch Kahe with Rajshree Ojha for Zee TV. He started his career in Kolkata way back in 1999 with The Asian Age as correspondent, and later shifted his base to Mumbai in 2002 as special correspondent for Stardust. He joined India's leading tabloid Mumbai Mirror in 2005 as Assistant Editor. In 2008 he joined Bollywood's first corporate organization Pritish Nandy Communications as Vice President and worked closely with Creative Director Rangita Pritish Nandy. In 2011 he joined Stardust as Editor In Chief. He is also known for his coffee table book on Hema Malini and his first fiction Long Island Iced Tea. He also launched his own production house Assorted Motion Pictures.

"This award came like a surprise to me because I am no longer associated with any publication. But when they explained me that it had nothing to do with any publication, and it was all about individual brand value, I was pleasantly surprised," says Ram Kamal, who jad earlier bagged Best Author Award for Diva Unveiled in 2006 and Best Film Journalist award in 2008 from Lion's Club. He remains India's youngest biographer after publishing his coffee table book at the age of 26.

He received the award in presence of Bollywood stalwarts like Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rakyesh Om Prakash Mehra, Shaan and Dabboo Ratnani.

Currently, Ram Kamal is working on his next book on Hema Malini titled Beyond The Dream Girl, published by Harper Collins India. "I think once a journalist is always a journalist. But I think now the competition is much tougher because of paid media content. We had our share of challenges, now they have their own demons to fight," he said candidly.

Born in Kolkata, Ram Kamal graduated from University of Calcutta and later became University topper in Media Studies: Film and Television. He worked with many prestigious publications like Ananda Bazar Patrika, Midday, Buzz18, Anandalok and Sunday Midday. He was the first and only film journalist to have a full page Sunday column - Ram Katha in Mumbai Mirror.

"Brands are beyond organizations," says Arindam. "Ram Kamal remains one of the most important figure in film journalism. His knowledge on Indian cinema is remarkable."

At the same event, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh bagged the Best Jodi award and also unveiled the coffee table book on 70 Power Brand winners from Bollywood.