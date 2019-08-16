News

Ramesh Sippy pens a heartfelt note as Sholay clocks in 44 years

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Aug 2019 07:30 PM

MUMBAI: Sholay is considered a classic and one of the best Indian films. Written by Salim-Javed, directed by Ramesh Sippy, and produced by his father G. P. Sippy, the film was the highest-grossing Indian film ever at the time. Starring Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Jaya Bhaduri, Sanjeev Kumar and Amjad Khan, the film was ranked first in the British Film Institute's 2002 poll of "Top 10 Indian Films" of all time.

The film has now clocked in 44 years. Viewers of all generations have enjoyed watching the film. Even after so many years, the film’s craze is still the same.

Celebrating 44 years of the film, director Ramesh Sippy took to his social media handle to pen down a heartfelt note. He wrote: “It feels good to know that Sholay after 44 years is still loved and watched by all generations! I feel blessed !!!!”

past seven days