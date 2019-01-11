Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal’s recent picture will remind of Sanju and Kamlesh’s bonding

Ranbir and Vicky worked in the movie Sanju together, and the two really had great chemistry on-screen. The duo also hit it off well off-screen.

Ranbir and Vicky worked in the movie Sanju together, and the two really had great chemistry on-screen. The duo also hit it off well off-screen. In the movie, Vicky essayed the role of Sanju’s (Ranbir) best buddy, who stood by him in his good and bad times. But in real life, although Vicky and Ranbir are not the best of friends, they share a very cordial relationship with each other. Recently, some of the big names of Bollywood met honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the future of the industry. It was during this trip that Vicky and Ranbir met and bonded once again. A picture of them has gone viral on social media, and the photo will make you want to see them on the big screen together again.