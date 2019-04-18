Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt to move in together? The pair spotted at interior designer firm

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most-loved couples of Bollywood. They are often spotted on dinner dates, and they look cute together.

The couple spend quality time not only with each but also each other’s family members. Last year, Alia had spent New Year's with the Kapoor family in New York, where Rishi Kapoor is getting medically treated.

Reports of the two getting married often keep cropping up, and their fans are also curious to know when they will become man and wife. Amidst this, comes an interesting update about the duo.

Well, last night, Ranbir and Alia were spotted exiting from an interior designing firm in Worli, and this move of theirs makes us wonder if they are planning to buy a house and move in together. A picture and a few videos of them heading out of TPA (Talati and Panthaky associated designers) office hit the internet last night and soon they went viral.

So, what they are up to? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, Alia’s latest release Kalank has released. Speaking about the couple’s first film, they will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.