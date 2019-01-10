Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to get engaged this June?

: Ranbir and Alia receive a lot of love from their fans and well-wishers as a couple. Their off-screen chemistry as a real-life couple is something all their fans are rooting for. Everyone is very positive about their pair, as there is a happy nod from both the Bhatt and Kapoor families.As per media reports, Ranbir’s mom Neetu Kapoor wants to get them engaged in June. The report also said that Ranbir and Alia wanted to wait until their upcoming film Brahmastra hit the screens. This will be for the first time that they will be sharing screen space for a full-fledged film.

But it seems like Neetu is in no mood to wait and wants the couple to exchange rings in June. Now, it is also said that the Sanju actor is closest to his mom and cannot really say no to her. Hence, this might materialize into reality.Ayan Mukerji directed Brahmastra is a fantasy film that will be released in a three-part trilogy. The romantic–supernatural take will be released in the span of 10 years in different parts. The film has a stellar star cast comprising Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Dimple Kapadia, Divyendu Sharma, and Mouni Roy. You can naturally hope for more Alia and Ranbir magic.