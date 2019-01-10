Ranbir Kapoor rejected Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy!

MUMBAI: The trailer of Gully Boy received a thundering response from the industry and fans alike. The movie is all set to release on 14th February this year. The trailer looks promising, and we have high hopes from Ranveer and Alia, as they both are terrific actors and their collaboration would be mindboggling.



And when a film as terrific as this is offered to an actor, who wouldn't jump at the opportunity to star in it. Well, that would be Ranbir Kapoor. The actor was apparently offered this but rejected it.



As per media reports, the movie was offered to him two years ago when Zoya Akhtar was still finalizing the cast. While the Padmaavat actor was always confirmed to play the lead, Ranbir wasn't interested in playing a supporting role.



Although Ranbir has expressed a desire to star in a project with Ranveer, the role should be fulfilling for both stars. Ranbir's reason to turn down the film seems genuine enough.



Earlier also, the actor was offered Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do. The director wanted Ranbir and Kareena to come together for her family drama, but they turned it down for the roles didn't impress them, and the film eventually went to Ranveer and Priyanka. We hope Zoya signs RK in a project that he doesn’t have any reason to reject.