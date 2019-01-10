News

Ranbir Kapoor rejected Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jan 2019 07:08 PM
MUMBAI: The trailer of Gully Boy received a thundering response from the industry and fans alike. The movie is all set to release on 14th February this year. The trailer looks promising, and we have high hopes from Ranveer and Alia, as they both are terrific actors and their collaboration would be mindboggling.

And when a film as terrific as this is offered to an actor, who wouldn't jump at the opportunity to star in it. Well, that would be Ranbir Kapoor. The actor was apparently offered this but rejected it.

As per media reports, the movie was offered to him two years ago when Zoya Akhtar was still finalizing the cast. While the Padmaavat actor was always confirmed to play the lead, Ranbir wasn't interested in playing a supporting role.

Although Ranbir has expressed a desire to star in a project with Ranveer, the role should be fulfilling for both stars. Ranbir's reason to turn down the film seems genuine enough.

Earlier also, the actor was offered Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do. The director wanted Ranbir and Kareena to come together for her family drama, but they turned it down for the roles didn't impress them, and the film eventually went to Ranveer and Priyanka. We hope Zoya signs RK in a project that he doesn’t have any reason to reject.
Tags > Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's, Gully Boy, Zoya Akhtar's, Dil Dhadakne Do, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Recent Video
10 Jan 2019 08:17 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Abhishek Verma to re-enter Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 'NOT' as Adi
Abhishek Verma to re-enter Yeh Hai Mohabbatein... | watch it
more videos Click Here

pic of the day
Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya

Powerful Couple

more pics Click Here

Hot Downloads

Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Barun Sobti
Barun Sobti
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Mahima Makwana
Mahima Makwana
Mansi Parekh
Mansi Parekh
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Mohammad Nazim
Mohammad Nazim
Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana
Aly Goni
Aly Goni

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show do you enjoy watching?

Which show do you enjoy watching?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days