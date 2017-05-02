Hot Downloads

Ranbir, Katrina step out holding hands

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 May 2017 12:20 PM
02 May 2017 12:20 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif stepped out of studio hand-in-hand after wrapping up the shooting of Anurag Basu's much-delayed directorial "Jagga Jasoos".

Basu shared the news of wrapping up the film's shooting by posting two photos of the actors on Twitter on Monday.

In one photo, Basu used their childhood photos and morphed. The other one showed the actors smiling and stepping out of the studio holding hands.

Basu captioned it: "Day 1 Jagga Jasoos to Last Day Jagga Jasoos. How time flies."

According to reports, the film has been in the making for over four years. It was slated to release on April 7.

Said to be a family holiday film, it tells the story of a teenage detective in search of his missing father.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Jagga Jasoos, Anurag Basu,

