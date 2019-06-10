News

Ranbir's fan treats him like God, actor gets trolled

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jun 2019 08:00 PM

MUMBAI:  It was a thrilling moment for a die-hard fan of Ranbir Kapoor who got to meet him and hand over gifts to his favourite actor. But it made many netizens frown as the young fan treated the "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" actor like a God by touching his feet.

In a video that has gone viral online, a man who describes himself as a "die-hard fan of Ranbir Kapoor. I can do anything for him. He is my life, my world, my everything" on Instagram, is seen touching Ranbir's feet. This led many netizens troll the actor, who didn't stop the fan from doing so.

Here's what some of them commented on the post on Instagram:

"I don't understand why people are crazy about film stars. They are just human beings like us. Why some people treat them like Gods?" 

"Lol. Alia Bhatt (actress) chose this angry man over humble Sid (actor Sidharth Malhotra). Look at Sid's video when he meets his fans and look at this 'drugbir'. Sid even asked his fan for water and RK didn't even ask him to sit with him."

"Why fan has to touch his feet and sit down instead of sitting on chair. Fans make celebrities. This is not expected from Ranbir."

"Itna (so much) attitude. I hate Ranbir Kapoor."

"Pata nahi log celebrities ko bhagwan kyu maan lete hai (Wonder why people consider celebrities as Gods)."

"He is very rude."

"Why sit down? You are a fan. What nonsense and Ranbir didn't even tell him to sit up."

Meanwhile, the year has been hectic for Ranbir as he is working simultaneously on "Brahmastra" and "Shamshera". 

Source: IANS

Tags > Ranbir Kapoor, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, drugbir, Brahmastra, Shamshera, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
10 Jun 2019 08:59 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Mayur, Ahsaas and Jitendra 'spills the beans' about each other I Who is most likely to?
Mayur, Ahsaas and Jitendra 'spills the beans... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
10 Jun 2019 08:50 PM | TellychakkarTeam
SaReGaMaPa Lil Champs 2019 Winner Sugandha Date talks about her journey and more
SaReGaMaPa Lil Champs 2019 Winner Sugandha Date... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander

past seven days