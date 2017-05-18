Hot Downloads

Randeep feels Salman plays important role in promoting fitness

18 May 2017
Actor Randeep Hooda says superstar Salman Khan has contributed a lot to the "popular culture of men being fit".

"I think Salman has contributed a lot to the popular culture of men being fit. It is not just about sports or bodybuilding. It is about body imaging and it is about self confidence. When you go out in a T-shirt and your biceps pop out it is always (feel) good," Randeep said here. 

The actor spoke about the role of his "Sultan" co-star in promoting good health on Thursday at a fitness event here. 

The "Sarbjit" actor also feels wrestling as a sport has undergone a massive change. 

He said: "The days of eating 'ghee' and doing ‘dandh' have gone. Wrestling has changed. It has become very technical, and weight really matters."

The actor, who is active in equestrian sports, asserted it is essential to keep the body in good shape.

"There was a trend about women being skinny, but now the trend has changed for good. It is more about being muscular and more toned… So it (going to gym or eating supplements) is not gender specific." 

Looking back at the time he started bodybuilding, Randeep said: "I started bodybuilding after seeing ‘Pumping Iron' starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. I started going to a gym called Chaand Health Club in Rohtak. I used to live with my nani and she didn't allow us to have meat or even eggs at home. 

"That is why after gym, I used to 'drink' eggs and they tasted horrible. But that was the only source of protein apart from milk." 

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Randeep Hooda, Salman Khan, Sultan, Sarbjit,

