Actor Randeep Hooda was seen with members of NGO Afraz cleaning up the Juhu beach here on Wednesday morning -- a day after Ganeshotsav immersions.

In a series of photographs, the "Highway" actor is seen sporting a saffron coloured turban paired with a black T-shirt and blue jeans while cleaning up the beach.

According to a source close to the actor, Randeep, who lives in Versova area here, has been quite active with Afraz.

"This seva is his learning from Sikhism that he has been following closely since a year. He was saying seva is something all religions need to adopt," said the source.

This is not the first time a Bollywood celebrity has campaigned for the beach clean-up. Last month, actress Dia Mirza along with her producer-husband Sahil Sangha was seen cleaning the beach. Even actress Sonakshi Sinha campaigned for it.

On the acting front, Randeep was last seen on the silver screen in the superstar Salman Khan starrer "Sultan". He will next be seen in "Battle of Saragarhi", directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

The film is based on the "Battle of Saragarhi" that took place in 1897 between the British Indian Army and the Afghan Orakzai tribesmen, in the North-West Frontier Province (now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan).

(Source: IANS)