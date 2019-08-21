News

Rangoli Chandel rubbishes rift rumour between Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Aug 2019

MUMBAI: Producer Ekta Kapoor and actress Kangana Ranaut collaborated for the film, Judgementall Hai Kya. The film has been surrounded with controversies even before the release, and recently, there were rumours of a rift between the producer and the actress. However, now Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel has shut the rift rumours between the two.

Kangana has received appreciation for the role she played in the film. As the film has been affected due to the back to back releases of several other films, there were rumours that Kangana and Ekta have been having a fight. So, Rangoli took to social media and wrote a solid message rubbishing the rumours of a fight between the actress and the producer. Her tweet read, “Dear media ji, Ekta ji and Kangana are constantly in touch, both have enjoyed, valued and also learnt a lot from JHK experience, looking out for another great opportunity to work together, please spare them.”

past seven days