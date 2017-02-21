'Rangoon' role not based on anybody living or dead: Kangana

Actress Kangana Ranaut, whose character in the forthcoming film "Rangoon" is said to be loosely based on actress-stunt woman Fearless Nadia, says her role is not based on any real-life person.



A lawsuit was reportedly filed against "Rangoon" maker Vishal Bhardwaj on grounds of copyright infringement, by Wadia Movietone Pvt Ltd, which has claimed that Kangana's character Miss Julia is based on real-life Australian stunt actor Mary Evans, popularly known as Fearless Nadia.



Asked about it, Kangana told IANS here: "I think there is some legal hassle around that. First of all, we cannot comment on a matter when it's already in the court, but we can assure you that it's not based on any living or dead person."



The 29-year-old actress added that "Rangoon" is "completely a fictional story" and the "characters are fictional as well".



"Rangoon", also starring Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor, will release on Friday. It is set during World War II.

(Source: IANS)