Mumbai, January 22, 2018: Actor Ranveer Singh, ahead of the release of his much-awaited movie "Padmaavat", shared a collage depicting various avatars of his character Alauddin Khilji, whom he described as a monster.



Ranveer tweeted the collage on Monday morning. It features various stills of the actor in Khilji's role. "Monster. Khilji. 'Padmaavat'," Ranveer captioned the image.



"Padmaavat", after a history of troubles, is finally releasing on January 25.



The film, featuring Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati and Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh, is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The makers have said it's a film Indians will be proud of.